Cameron Diaz shares real reason for her hiatus from acting

Washington [US], February 19 (ANI): Hollywood actor Cameron Diaz opened up about why she "couldn't imagine" getting back into Hollywood, and instead how she found something that became the most fulfilling part of her life.

The 'Annie' actor, who has been on a hiatus for the past seven years, finally spoke with SiriusXM's Bruce Bozzi during the segment 'Quarantined with Bruce', and revealed what's stopping her from getting back into Hollywood.

Answering the question on whether she has plans to make a comeback, she said, "I'm never going to say never about anything in life. I'm just not that person. So will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to. But will I? I don't know. I have no idea."



Diaz explained what factored into her decision, "I couldn't imagine, being a mom now, where I'm at as a mother with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child. I just couldn't."

She added, "I wouldn't have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life."

As per E! News, Cameron Diaz and her partner Benji Madden quietly welcomed a baby girl, Raddix Madden, more than a year ago. They announced the birth of baby Raddix in January 2020. (ANI)

