Cameron Diaz spotted for the first time since becoming mom

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 18 (ANI): American actor Cameron Diaz was spotted for the first time after she became a mother of a girl child Raddix in December and was photographed while she was leaving a friend's house.

The 47-year-old actor was photographed leaving a friend's house, sporting brown moccasins, jeans, and a striped sweater. The star wore her blond hair pulled back and sported small hoop earrings., reported People magazine.

Earlier this month, Diaz and husband Benji Madden announced that they had welcomed their first child. In an Instagram post, the couple shared a post on their respective Instagram post that reads, "We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden."

A source to People magazine revealed that the baby girl was born "right before New Years in Los Angeles," though the duo didn't share details on Raddix's birth.

"You can tell they are just the happiest, It's very emotional for them," the source added.

Revealing that Cameron doesn't have plans to hire a nanny, and she wants to spend time with the baby, explained another insider.

According to a source, becoming parents is something that Diaz and Madden have been focused on since tying the knot in January 2015. (ANI)

