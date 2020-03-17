Camila Cabello encourages fans to practice meditation to ease coronavirus anxiety

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 17 (ANI): Singer Camila Cabello encouraged fans to practice meditation in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which has led to an understandable spike in feelings of anxiety and panic.

On Monday, Camila took to Instagram to share her journey on dealing with anxiety and meditation, accompanied by a photo of herself sitting cross-legged with her eyes closed.

"Meditation has changed my life in the last few months. I didn't share this with you guys at the time because honestly I was just trying to be okay, but I was experiencing severe anxiety. it was meditation- it was practicing every single day multiple times a day that has been healing me, and, more than just helping me manage strong emotions like anxiety and stress, it's making me a better human," she wrote.



She went on to encourage her fans to look up meditation on the Calm application or YouTube, and follow a series of instructions which included closing eyes, sitting upright, and taking deep breaths.

"Once your mind has stilled. Picture every human in the world right now, elders, people that have respiratory problems and are vulnerable, picture the people that are vulnerable, picture their families, and say 'May you be healthy. May you be safe. May you be free from illness. May you be well.' Repeat until you really feel it in your heart," Cabello concluded. (ANI)

