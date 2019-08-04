Camila Cabello (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Camila Cabello (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Camila Cabello fumes at body shamers

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:21 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello fumed at trolls who body-shamed her.
The 22-year-old star explained that she was trying to celebrate the second anniversary of her hit track 'Havana' with a picture, but discovered a troubling and negative comment on her body.
The singer showed her frustration over the online trolling on her Instagram story and wrote, "I haven't gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings. My eyes accidentally ran over a headline of people "body shaming me. But then I was like... of course there are bad pictures, of course, there are bad angles, my body's not made off--king rock. But the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they're seeking perfection that's not real."
Continuing, she wrote, "They're constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that's reality and everyone's eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT'S norm.," she shared. "It isn't. It's fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL. Girls, cellulite is normal. fat is normal. It's beautiful and natural."
According to E-News, just a few weeks ago, the Miami native also opened up about her personal struggles with anxiety.
For the 'Senorita' singer, it's all about finding ways to cope with being "incredibly nervous" and "socially anxious." She explained that she has two sides of her, one that forces her to go outside of her comfort zone and the other that wants to stay in and do nothing.
"There's little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong, (actually can picture them vividly lol), and thinks it's safer to stay home than to play ball," she said.
Adding, "Then there's the other Camila. And she knows what she wants out of life, is aware of how little time I have to let little Camila run the show while time passes by, and grabs young me by the hand and forces her out the door saying "Let's go. You'll survive, and I'm not gonna miss out on this. Let's go." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:12 IST

Varun Dhawan trolled for praising Hollywood flick, hits back

New Delhi (India), Aug 4 (ANI): Bollywood's heartthrob Varun Dhawan was recently called out for playing roles in "masala movies," and the actor has given a befitting response to the troller.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:12 IST

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas now have a new family member

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Newly married couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who recently lost their beloved dog Waldo, were spotted with a new puppy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:10 IST

Ranveer Singh brings Southall to a standstill!

New Delhi [India], Aug 04 (ANI): With a massive fan following, not just in India but globally, it is only natural for fans to show up to catch a glimpse of superstar Ranveer Singh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 13:45 IST

Friendship Day: Alia Bhatt says 'let's co-exist'

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): On Friendship Day several actors have spoken up about the special bond between friends with some of them even pointing out how they have developed close ties with animals too.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 11:08 IST

A$AP Rocky returns to US after one month in Swedish detention

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): American rapper A$AP Rocky has returned to the United States after spending nearly one month in jail in Sweden.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 10:32 IST

Kevin Spacey reads out poem about dispirited boxer at Rome Museum

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): American actor-producer Kevin Spacey in his first public appearance after being accused of sexual misconduct, read out a poem about a worn-out and lonely boxer, at a museum in Rome, Italy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 10:18 IST

Amitabh Bachchan remembers Kishore Kumar on 90th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 04 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday paid tributes to iconic singer Kishore Kumar on his 90th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:21 IST

Amitabh Bachchan gearing up for eleventh season of KBC

New Delhi (India), Aug 4 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to don the host's hat for the eleventh season of the much-loved 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:53 IST

Varun Dhawan's childhood dream comes true!

New Delhi [India], Aug 03 (ANI): After Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to praise 'Hobbs & Shaw' which released today, especially the homage paid to the Samoan culture in the movie, the actor received a tweet back from his hero, Dwayne Johnson.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:49 IST

How the 'concrete jungle' made Rishi Kapoor remember home!

New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): As his New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): As his homecoming countdown is nearing, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is reminiscing his time in India which he confessed in his latest tweet.homecoming countdown is nearing, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is reminiscing his time in India

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:40 IST

'Mulk' completes one year!

New Delhi [India], Aug 03 (ANI): As Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Mulk' clocked a year today, the actor said that the film she chose against all odds validated so many things.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:35 IST

'Batla House' screened for Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Washington D.C. [USA], August 3 (ANI): John Abraham starrer 'Batla House' was screened for Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday.

Read More
iocl