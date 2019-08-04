Camila Cabello fumes at body shamers

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello fumed at trolls who body-shamed her.

The 22-year-old star explained that she was trying to celebrate the second anniversary of her hit track 'Havana' with a picture, but discovered a troubling and negative comment on her body.

The singer showed her frustration over the online trolling on her Instagram story and wrote, "I haven't gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings. My eyes accidentally ran over a headline of people "body shaming me. But then I was like... of course there are bad pictures, of course, there are bad angles, my body's not made off--king rock. But the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they're seeking perfection that's not real."

Continuing, she wrote, "They're constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that's reality and everyone's eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT'S norm.," she shared. "It isn't. It's fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL. Girls, cellulite is normal. fat is normal. It's beautiful and natural."

According to E-News, just a few weeks ago, the Miami native also opened up about her personal struggles with anxiety.

For the 'Senorita' singer, it's all about finding ways to cope with being "incredibly nervous" and "socially anxious." She explained that she has two sides of her, one that forces her to go outside of her comfort zone and the other that wants to stay in and do nothing.

"There's little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong, (actually can picture them vividly lol), and thinks it's safer to stay home than to play ball," she said.

Adding, "Then there's the other Camila. And she knows what she wants out of life, is aware of how little time I have to let little Camila run the show while time passes by, and grabs young me by the hand and forces her out the door saying "Let's go. You'll survive, and I'm not gonna miss out on this. Let's go." (ANI)

