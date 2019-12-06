Camila Cabello gets candid about boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Washington D.C [USA], Dec 6 (ANI): Singer Camila Cabello on Friday got candid about her relationship with Canadian singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes and said that she has always had a crush on the 'Treat you better' singer.

The singer spoke about the times when the two started crushing on each other.

"We were stupid. I think we both had a crush there. But we were both, like, I don't know, being babies about it. We're grown now! Yeah, I definitely, definitely had a crush," said the Havana singer while speaking to E! online magazine.

The then reluctant couple, do not hide away their feelings anymore and are seen indulging in PDAs very commonly. The 'Senorita' singers were recently seen at the Clippers game together.

The two have been in the news lately for their blossoming romance. Cabello is about to drop her new music album 'Romance'. (ANI)

