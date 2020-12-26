Camila Cabello thanks Santa for her 'tall sweet funny boy'

Washington [US], December 26 (ANI): Singer Camila Cabello marked the festival of Christmas on Friday (local time) by thanking Santa for her "tall, sweet, funny" musician boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

The 'Havana' singer took to Instagram to extend Christmas greetings to everyone and shared a special picture of herself with the 'Treat You Better' singer.



The picture which was clicked by Cabello, sees the couple locking lips as they are seen seated in their bath-tub.

"I'm not good at taking a lot of pictures lately but here's one good one. merry Christmas! Thank u Santa for my tall sweet funny boy," the 23-year-old singer wrote in the caption.

The picture received a lot of love from the fans of the celebrity couple as well as their colleagues from the industry. (ANI)

