Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' movie heading back to production in UK after COVID-19 shutdown

Washington D.C. [USA], August 18 (ANI): Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' is one of the more notable major studio features safely returning to production after the pandemic shutdown.

According to Deadline, 'Cinderella,' directed by Kay Cannon, is resuming filming outside of London, with some low-level shooting commencing this week as the production felt safe and organised enough to move ahead. The filming is expected to continue through the end of September.

Among those cast members returning for physical production is Cabello as Cinderella, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Idina Menzel as the Stepmother, and Pierce Brosnan.

Actors and crew are staying separately in apartments. The rehearsals have already been underway with the production crew and actors wearing masks. There has been no intermingling among production departments, and there has been a less crew-member presence on the set during filming. When it comes to the picture's catering, there's no longer a buffet-style set-up, but rather individually wrapped and pre-boxed food to ensure safety, reported Deadline.

'Cinderella' joins such notable Hollywood feature productions currently shooting abroad as 20th/Disney's 'Avatar' sequels in New Zealand, Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' at Fox Studios Australia, Universal's 'Jurassic World: Dominion' at Pinewood Studios outside London, and Sony's 'Uncharted' and Warner Bros/Village Roadshow's 'Matrix 4' both in Berlin.

'Cinderella,' currently scheduled for release on February 5, 2021, is a stylized musical re-imagining of the classic Cinderella story. Cannon also wrote it, and the movie is produced by Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin, Shannon McIntosh. (ANI)

