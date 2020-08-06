'Candyman' filmmaker Nia DaCosta to direct 'Captain Marvel 2'

Washington D.C. [USA], August 6 (ANI): Marvel Studios on Thursday confirmed that 'Candyman' director Nia DaCosta is all set to helm 'Captain Marvel 2.'

According to Variety, DaCosta has replaced Anna Boden and Rya Fleck who had earlier directed the first installment of the film which had a USD 426.8 million gross and USD 1.13 billion worldwide.

The titular role in the film will be portrayed once again by Brie Larson, who is also known Carol Danvers.

DaCosta becomes the first black woman and fourth woman to direct a Marvel Studios film, reports Variety.

Her career was launched with 2018's Indie 'Little Woods' which helped her to land 'Candyman' for producer and co-writer Jordan Peele. The film is scheduled to open on July 8, 2022. (ANI)

