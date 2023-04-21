Cannes Film Festival reveals jury, president for short film section

Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): Cannes Film Festival has finally released the names of the Jury members and president for the short film section. The festival has picked top filmmakers-directors in order to judge the world-class short films and pick the best for the Short Film Palme d'Or and the 3 La Cinef prizes for student films in the Official Selection.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Hungarian director and screenwriter Ildiko Enyedi has been selected as president of the Cannes Film Festival jury. She is known for movies like 'The Story of my wife' and 'Magic Hunter'.

The jury consists of Iranian-American screenwriter and director Ana Lily Amirpour, Canadian actress and director Charlotte Le Bon, French actress Karidja Toure and Israeli filmmaker Shlomi Elkabetz. The jury has some of the finest names from the industry which ensure unbiased and deserving wins for the movies.



Enyedi debuted in Cannes in 1989 when her first film My 20th Century was selected for Un Certain Regard and won the Camera d'Or.

President felt happy as well as nostalgic for her achievement as she said, "Being chosen meant to be understood, to be seen for real, as if this huge, colourful and flamboyant community of brilliant artists and film professionals opened their arms to me, the total beginner, inviting me among them, extending trust where there was just a promise. Till this day I remember every moment of the time spent in Cannes."

"I am sure that those young filmmakers who present their short films in this year's festival feel the same positive shock. I root for them, I hope that this recognition will boost their confidence to continue, to be bold and humble, not to lose focus, not to be starstruck or stunned - I root for them to deal with this recognition in a mature and wise way. Well, in a nutshell, or rather in short...I root for them!" Enyedi added.

Enyedi's top works included the Oscar-nominated On Body and Soul, which won the Golden Bear in 2017, and The Story of My Wife, which was part of the Competition at Cannes in 2021. (ANI)

