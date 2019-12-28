Captain America's furry friend pulls-off 'Knives Out' sweater

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 28 (ANI): Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans recently posted a picture of his dog on Twitter wearing an outfit that looked quite similar to what he wore in a recent movie.

The Tweet showed Evans' four-legged buddy Dodger in a sweater which had an uncanny resemblance to the cable-knit sweater that the actor wore in his recent murder mystery 'Knives Out', reported CNN Entertainment.

Captain America's post was bombarded with a volley of comments by Twitter users who pointed out the interesting similarity.

@CharCubed commented, "You said Im gonna give Twitter everything thy want."

At the same time, @MaddyCastiel blessed Evans for posting the picture "Chris bless you for this picture."

@cevanssweater was of the opinion that "Dodger wore it better! - Sorry Chris"

Many other fans commented with pictures of their own pets wearing funky outfits.

The December 25 Tweet went viral and got more than 560k likes and in excess of 50k Retweets. (ANI)

