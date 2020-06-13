CaptainAmerica: Fans flood Twitter with birthday wishes for Chris Evans

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Actor Chris Evans, who is celebrating his 39th birthday today, has received tons of lovely wishes from his legion of fans on Twitter.

Evans' followers and fans made sure to make it special for their 'Captain America' actor and has made #CaptainAmerica go trend on Twitter.

"#HappyBirthdayChrisEvans A Super-Hero walking the path of Righteousness: #CaptainAmerica "If we Lose then together We Lose," wrote a Twitter user.

Dubbing him as her "childhood crush," another user wrote: "Happy bday to my captain childhood crush since #2011 ... Our sexy @ChrisEvansakaa #captainamerica Wish to see U in MCU soon "

From India, a fan shared a sketch of the actor and wrote: Happy birthday @ChrisEvansA whole lot of Indian admires u. A line I cannot forget in my life "A weak man knows the value of strength and know compassion" #CaptainAmerica."

A bevy of admirers addressed their love and admiration for his role as the supe hero character 'Captain America,' aka Steve Rogers.

"Happiest birthday to the first avenger or the first super hero who saved the world. @ChrisEvans

#CaptainAmerica," tweeted a fan.

Another tweet read: "Happy 39th Birthday to Chris Evans aka Steve Rogers aka Captain America LOVE YOU 3000"

The charming actor has played the superhero since 2011's 'Captain America: The First Avenger'. He has starred in two sequels - 2014's 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' and 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War' - along with two 'Avengers' movies., including the hit 'Avengers: The Endgame.'

Evans was also seen in movies like 'Gifted,' 'Snowpiercer,' 'Knives Out' and more. (ANI)

