Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are not married

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have refuted reports that they are married.

The British newspaper The Sun on Sunday reported and as cited by E! News that the couple got hitched in a secret ceremony at the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas earlier this year, quoting the venue owner.

A source told E! News that the two are not legally married, but did have a fun friendship ceremony about a year ago. No marriage license was found in Las Vegas public records.

The newspaper report was posted a month after Delevingne and Benson sparked engagement rumours when they were spotted holidaying in Saint-Tropez while wearing gold bands on their fingers.

The duo did not address the speculation. Benson's mom, Shannon Benson, later wrote on Instagram, "How easy it is for so many of us today to be undoubtedly full of information yet fully deprived of accurate information."

Delevingne and Benson went public with their relationship through a PDA video this June, in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, following a year of romance rumours. (ANI)

