Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson engaged? Twitter goes gaga over their rings

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 13:59 IST

Washington DC [USA], July 10 (ANI): Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson's rings are sparking engagement rumours and fans are going gaga over it!
The much in love couple, who celebrated their one-year dating anniversary last month, was recently spotted vacationing in Saint Tropez. What caught the fans attention was that both the ladies sported a band on their ring fingers, reports People.
Shortly after Delevingne (26), and Benson's (29) photographs went viral, their fans immediately started speculating engagement rumours.
"Cara delevingne and ashley benson are really ENGAGED..... their POWER," an excited fan wrote.
"OMG ASHLEY BENSON AND CARA DELEVINGNE ENGAGED IM SO HAPPY FOR THEM," wrote another.
"WAIT NO WAY ASHLEY BENSON AND CARA DELEVINGNE ARE ENGAGED," another Twitter user wrote, in caps!
Calling them the "cutest couple", a fan wrote, "They are saying Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are engaged. It actually melted my heart Cutest couple."
Stating that Delevingne and Benson's love story gives her hope, a user wrote, "The fact that Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are engaged really gives me hope for me and my bestfriend."
The two were first linked in August 2018. They continued to keep their romance under wraps until earlier this year. But when they celebrated their first anniversary as a couple they finally confirmed the relationship.
In June, Delevingne posted a video of her pulling Benson in close to share a passionate kiss, putting an end to all the speculations.
The American model opened up about being sexually fluid during an interview with Vogue. (ANI)

