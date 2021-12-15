Cardi B dedicates sweet birthday tribute to husband Offset

Washington [US], December 15 (ANI): To mark his husband Offset's 30th birthday on Tuesday, pop star Cardi B penned a sweet note on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Cardi B shared a series of pictures and videos inclusive of her intimate moments with Offset and of him spending quality time with their kids 3-year-old Kulture Kiari, and a 3-month-old son whose name is yet to be revealed by the couple.

Sharing the post, Cardi thanked him for being a loving father and husband.



"Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy. I love you so much and I'm so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you're becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short," she wrote.



Gushing over her husband, the 'WAP' rapper wrote, "I'm so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I'm so excited for the world to see what you got coming. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party."

Her post garnered more than four million hearts within a few hours of being posted.

The couple, who share daughter Kulture Kiari, 3, and a 3-month-old son (whose name has yet to be revealed) got married in September 2017. Last year, Cardi filed for divorce, later stating it was to teach him a lesson following infidelity allegations. (ANI)

