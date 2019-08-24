Cardi B
Cardi B

Cardi B faces lawsuit over a tattoo on album cover

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:01 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): After a tattoo artist sued Warner Bros. over 'Hangover 2' for reproducing Mike Tyson's face tattoo, now Cardi B is facing similar trouble over a distinctive tattoo on the back of a man on her mixtape 'Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1.'
Kevin Brophy Jr., who is suing the rapper, explained that though he has never met Cardi B in person, he felt troubled by the picture of a man performing cunnilingus on Cardi B on the cover of the music video, as that man dons a similar tattoo featuring a tiger battling a snake.
He has demanded $ 5 million for the alleged violation of his right of publicity and giving a wrongful image of him.
Thereafter, U.S. District Court Judge Cormac Carney ruled out Cardi B's motion.
The judge stated that Brophy has put out a plausible claim for using his likeness without consent.
"Defendants argue that Plaintiff's claim fails because he fails to allege that his face was visible or his name was used. Defendants, however, cite no authority for the proposition that a commercial misappropriation claim requires the use of the plaintiff's face or name. Plaintiff here alleges that his tattoo is part of his likeness because it is unique and distinctive. People, in fact, purportedly instantly recognize Plaintiff by his tiger snake tattoo," wrote Carney in the order.
The decision also stated that "Whether the 'Gangsta Bitch' covers is sufficiently transformative to obtain First Amendment protection is a question of fact," which seems to set up the prospect of a jury trial.
Cardi B's lawyers, on the other hand, attempted to foreclose claims by putting the fact that they were preempted by copyright law, which exclusively governs disputes over original expression.
"The subject matter of Plaintiff's claims does not fall within the subject matter of copyright. Plaintiff's claims revolve around the use of his likeness ... This is true notwithstanding the fact that Plaintiff's likeness may be embodied in a copyrightable photograph or the tattoo design itself might be a copyrightable work. Plaintiff here does not seek to vindicate an unauthorized use of a photograph or tattoo design, but the unauthorized use of his likeness... In other words, Plaintiff is not seeking to use the right of publicity simply to prevent 'publication' of an artistic, visual work," said Carney. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:01 IST

Jon Favreau hopes 'Spider-Man' will remain in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): After Sony and Marvel Cinematic Universe's recent split, filmmaker Jon Favreau is "optimistic" that there won't be any wrench between Happy and Aunt May's relationship.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 10:33 IST

Blake Lively's 'The Rhythm Section' to now release in January 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): The release date of Blake Lively starrer 'The Rhythm Section' has been postponed again. The movie will now hit theatres on January 31 next year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 22:12 IST

This is how Ranveer Singh made a fan's dream come true

London (UK), Aug 23 (ANI): Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh recently did something exceptionally endearing and made a fan's dream come true.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 22:00 IST

Taylor Swift dedicates latest song 'Soon You'll Get Better' to...

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Taylor Swift in a new track 'Soon You'll Get Better' pays tribute to her mother Andrea who is battling cancer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 21:15 IST

Marvel changes history in second issue of 'Marvel Universe'

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): The comic book 'Marvel Universe', which is known to publish books in a span of 50 years, has decreased its timescale to 10 to 12 years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 19:39 IST

Meghan Markle feels there's "very high" standard set by Kate Middleton

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Meghan Markle feels that there is a "very high" standard set by her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 19:13 IST

Ben Affleck celebrates one year of sobriety

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): American actor Ben Affleck is in a "great place" after completing 365 days of sobriety.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:55 IST

Scooter Braun congratulates Taylor Swift for "brilliant" album 'Lover'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Music manager Scooter Braun praised singer Taylor Swift, weeks after their feud over Braun's purchase of her former label.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:41 IST

New legal battle for Harvey Weinstein over Annabella Sciorra's...

Washington D.C[USA], Aug 23 (ANI):  Tainted film producer Harvey Weinstein will appear before court on a new indictment involving former 'The Sopranos' actor Annabella Sciorra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:35 IST

Nomzamo Mbatha, Garcelle Beauvais join cast of 'Coming 2 America'

Washington D.C[USA], Aug 23 (ANI):  After Tracy Morgan, South African actor Nomzamo Mbatha and Garcelle Beauvais have joined the cast of Paramount's popular 1988 comedy-drama sequel 'Coming 2 America.' Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:34 IST

Sarah Michelle Gellar to play blogger in new series

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): American actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is soon going to treat her fans with an upcoming show, which is an adaptation of the book 'Other People's Houses.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:17 IST

Orlando Bloom says he doesn't want to be "divorced again"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Actor Orlando Bloom is ready to spend the rest of his life with his lady love and singer Katy Perry.

Read More
iocl