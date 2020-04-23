Cardi B has harsh words for Georgians who favor re-opening businesses

Washington D.C. [USA], April 23 (ANI): It seems like American rapper Cardi B thinks it's too early to reopen businesses.

According to Page Six, after the governor of her new home state of Georgia announced that salons, gyms and bowling alleys would be back in business on Friday, the 27-year-old rapper warned Georgians they would likely die alone in "a cold hospital" and called for "health over capitalism."

The 'Be Careful' rapper wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (local time), "[Hospitals] are not nurturing COVID [patients] with the proper foods tea to boost their immunes. Your parents, grandparents or you will most likely pass by yourself in a cold hospital with no physical contact with your loved ones. HEALTH OVER CAPITALISM!"

Recently, Cardi moved to Atlanta with husband Offset and daughter Kulture. Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday that some nonessential businesses will reopen after a month-long lockdown. (ANI)

