Cardi B receives bouquet of flowers from Lizzo with handwritten note amid divorce

Washington [US], September 16 (ANI): American singer Lizzo used flowers to send her love to Cardi B following the rapper's recent split from husband Offset.

The 'WAP' artist Cardi thanked Lizzo for sending her a "beautiful" bouquet of flowers, by sharing a quick video of the gift on her Instagram Story on Tuesday (local time).

"Omg thank you @lizzobeating," Cardi wrote over a clip of the bright floral arrangement and a handwritten note from the 'Good as Hell' songstress.

Cardi says as she shows off the bouquet including yellow, orange, white and purple flowers, "Isn't Lizzo like the nicest person in the world? Look what she sent me, she is just a beautiful ass person, I just love her so much. These are so pretty."

In the handwritten note, the 32-year-old singer Lizzo expressed her love for her friend and fellow rapper.

"Flowers for a flower! Congrats on all your success this summer - know you are loved and are love," wrote Lizzo.

"P.S. - I'm sending you something good this week," she continued, signing the card, "Love, Lizzo!"

According to People Magazine, the sweet gesture from Lizzo also comes after Cardi recently revealed that she wanted to include the 'Truth Hurts ' singer in her 'WAP' music video.



Cardi said in a Hot 97 interview earlier this month, "I'm cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we've been sending DMs to each other and all that. But she was on vacation and she wasn't in town."

She continued, "I was like, 'Oh my gosh,' because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything."

On Tuesday (local time), the 27-year-old rapper Cardi, filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Migos' Offset, at an Atlanta courthouse reportedly after finding out he had been unfaithful yet again.

The rapper shared that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for reconciliation."

As per Fox News, the Cardi is seeking primary physical as well as legal custody of Kulture Kiari who is the only daughter that the couple has.

TMZ further reports that Cardi has also requested child support from the 'Rick Fair Drip rapper but the amount is unclear.

Though Cardi wants Offset to cover her legal fees, there is no indication yet if she is also seeking spousal support from him.

The 'Please Me' musician has also asked for "an equitable division of all marital assets."

Cardi B had in June 2018 accepted that she had tied the knot with Offset secretly in September 2017. (ANI)

