Cardi B's daughter gives side-eye to mom

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Cardi B and Offset's daughter seems to be as sassy as her mother and the proof is an adorable yet funny video that the rapper shared on her Instagram.

In the clip, 13-month old Kulture Kiari Cephus can be seen giving her mother the side-eye or stink-eye during an outing in a clothing store.

In the same video, the 26-year-old singer also documented her own faux shocked reaction and captioned the video with a peeved look and rolling eyes emojis.

However, the 'I like it' singer later deleted the video, after it went viral.

This isn't the first time that Cardi B shared a distinct clip of her firstborn on social media.

In July, she posted footage of Kulture dancing along with a few kids on 'Baby Shark.'

"My baby is naturally hype, slick and funny and ok yea a little attitude too but I'm putting that part on her dad part," she wrote alongside.

According to E-News, earlier this month, Cardi B and Offset threw Kulture an overwhelming 1st birthday party in New York City. (ANI)

