Carly Pearce files for divorce from Michael Ray after 8 months of marriage

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Carly Pearce and her husband and singer Michael Ray, are calling it quits after marrying less than a year ago.

According to Fox News, the 30-year-old singer Pearce filed for divorce from Ray, after just eight months of marriage, the reps for Ray confirmed to the outlet on Monday. They declined to comment further.

Additionally, People Magazine spoke with a source close to the situation, who said it was "a hard decision" for Pearce to make.

The insider told the outlet, "It wasn't something she wanted to have to do," "This hasn't been a quarantine realization -- it was a last resort."

Earlier this month, Pearce and Ray performed together at the Grand Ole Opry without a live audience. People reports that fellow country musicians Steve Wariner and Lee Brice sat between the duo on the stage.

Ray and Pearce wed in October of 2019 in Nashville.

Pearce told People Magazine at the time that she was "thankful" to be joined with the person that was "made for" her.

Ray added that they are always in one another's "corner."

In July 2018, the pair confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post.

"And then one random night at the Nashville Palace changed everything," Pearce captioned a photo of herself with her arms wrapped around Ray, both wearing smiles.

Just a few years ago, Pearce burst into the country when her tune 'Every Little Thing' was a surprise hit. Since then, she's had a handful of hits including 'I Hope You're Happy Now' from her latest self-titled album. The track is a duet with Brice.

'Her World or Mine,' 'One That Got Away' and 'Think a Little Less,' are some of Ray's biggest hits. (ANI)

