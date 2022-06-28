Carol Burnett to appear as guest star on 'Better Call Saul' in final season

Washington [US], June 28 (ANI): Carol Burnett is all set to appear as a guest star during the sixth and last season of 'Better Call Saul'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in the Sony Pictures Television series for AMC, the adored performer will portray Marion. Burnett declared in a statement that she was "thrilled" to be a part of her favourite show.

Following the devastating mid-season finale, the Breaking Bad drama will conclude this summer with guest appearances by Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and Burnett in the characters of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively.



The iconic comic just booked Mrs American Pie, her first series regular role in a TV series since her main role in the variety series The Carol Burnett Show, to continue her return to television.

In the Apple comedy series with Kristen Wiig as her co-star, Burnett will play the lead role.

On AMC and AMC+, Better Call Saul will return for its last six episodes starting on July 11. The series finale will air on August 15.

The difficult path and transition of the show's compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, played by Bob Odenkirk, into criminal defence attorney Saul Goodman will be wrapped up in the final episodes, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito are the cast members of Better Call Saul. Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris are all listed as executive producers. (ANI)

