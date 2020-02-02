Carrey takes jibe on Margot Robbie's success, looks to her face

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 2 (ANI): American-Canadian actor Jim Carrey couldn't help but crack a joke while coming face-to-face with Oscar nominee Australian actor Margot Robbie.

According to E!News, Jim Carrey appeared with Margot Robbie as well as the 'Queen & Slim' stars Daniel Kaluuya and pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith, on the Graham Norton Show on Friday(local time).

The 58-year-old actor told Robbie, as he drew laughs from her and the audience, "I wanted to talk to you because you're amazing and I'm so excited for you. It's incredible that you've gotten as far as you have with your obvious physical disadvantages. That's just pure talent there."

Margot Robbie is known for essaying the role of Harley Quinn in 'Suicide Squad'. The Australian actor has also been nominated for an Oscar at the 2020 Oscars for her supporting performance as a producer who gets sexually harassed by FOX CEO Roger Ailes in 'Bombshell'. The movie also features Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly.

Along with this, the star marks her second Oscar nomination. The 'Suicide Squad' actor was first nominated for the leading role of figure skater Tonya Harding in 'I, Tonya'.

She also essayed the role of Sharon Tate in Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt-starrer 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' which is nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture. (ANI)

