Carrie Underwood announces she won't be hosting 2020 CMA Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 31 (ANI): American singer Carrie Underwood announced on social media that she has decided to step down as the host of the CMA Awards.

According to People magazine, after hosting the Award show for twelve years, the grammy-winning artist said on her Instagram that while being a host at the CMA Awards has been one of the highlights of her entire career, this time she decided to pass the torch.



She usually hosted with Brad Paisley during her time with the show.

However, she hosted a celebration of female artists last November with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

"One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba and Dolly Parton," the singer captioned the picture of herself with country music icons, as well as another picture with host Brad Paisley.

"It's hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes," Carrie continued.

Carries finished with an announcement for 2020, which assured fans of future projects.

"I've got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can't wait to see what the future has in store for all of us. #blessed #MemorableMoments," she concluded. (ANI)





