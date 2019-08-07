Casey Affleck
Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck supports #MeToo but it scares him

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:06 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): American actor Casey Affleck supports the #MeToo movement but believes that it is difficult to "talk about" it as it scares him.
His remarks came in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him which surfaced in 2018.
"I really wanted to support all but I felt like the best thing to do was to just be quiet so that I didn't seem to be in opposition to something that I really wanted to champion," Variety quoted the 43-year old as saying on Dax Shepard's podcast 'Armchair Expert'.
He continued, "It's a tough spot to be in, especially if you really do appreciate and want to be a support of the side that seems angriest, and the anger is being directed at you."
He further discussed, how the allegations disturbed him and stole his mental piece. He even opted out of the 2018 Oscars, where he was supposed to present the best actress trophy, following the accusations which led to two lawsuits against him.
He continued, "And not being able to talk about it has been hard because I really wanted to support all of that, but I felt like the best thing to do was to just be quiet so I didn't seem to be in opposition to something that I really wanted to champion."
However, he himself fell a prey to the movement, Affleck still believes that it should get undoubted support.
"There are some people saying we do not believe in equality and we think the workplace should be a dangerous place for certain people and not for others. That's preposterous," he said.
Affleck was accused by two women of assaulting them on the sets of mockumentary 'I'm Still Here'. Women accusing him worked on the film, one being the director of photography Magdalena Gorka while the other being producer Amanda White.
Their allegations included verbal abuse, offensive text messages and unwanted sexual advances from Affleck. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:38 IST

Beyonce's portrait in shimmery gold going on display at...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Popstar Beyonce's historic Vogue portrait will soon be put on display at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:36 IST

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd call it quits

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): American supermodel Bella Hadid has decided to part ways with Grammy award-winning singer The Weeknd.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:27 IST

Jessica Alba calls herself a changed person in magazine article

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): American actor Jessica Alba seems to have come a long way as she said that she has changed and has zero "f-ks" to give now.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:24 IST

Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeanne Cadieu seem to be moving along well

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Things are not only brewing but getting deep between Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal and his French girlfriend and model Jeanne Cadieu.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:55 IST

Jameela Jamil talks about telephonic conversation with Meghan...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): British actor Jameela Jamil opened up about the unexpected phone call from Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and their conversation over the upcoming Vogue issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:32 IST

Bollywood remembers a 'fierce leader', 'great orator' in Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences continued to pour in from Bollywood celebrities for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who breathed her last after a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:14 IST

Ireland Baldwin praises cousin Hailey Baldwin and Justin...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): American model Ireland Baldwin recently made a remark on her cousin Hailey Baldwin's marriage with Justin Bieber.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:56 IST

Chris Harrison will not officiate Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland's wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Wells Adams put to rest all speculation about American TV show host Chris Harrison officiating his wedding with Sarah Hyland.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:30 IST

Emma Watson teams up with Time's Up to launch workplace sexual...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Former 'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson is teaming up with 'Time's Up' and 'Rights of Women' organisation to launch legal advice hotline for women in the UK who have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:29 IST

Disney to reboot classic films for streaming service Disney+

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): After the massive success of reimagining some of Disney's classic films, the studio decided to reboot some films for its upcoming streaming service, Disney+.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:00 IST

Tyler Cameron skips court proceeding regarding his accident case

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): 'Bachelorette' finalist Tyler Cameron who recently made headlines for his late-night date with the supermodel Gigi Hadid, didn't show up at a court in Florida on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:00 IST

Ranveer Singh in awe of beautiful landscape on sets of '83,'...

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Bollywood's handsome hunk Ranveer Singh who is in London for the shooting of his upcoming film '83,' shared a behind-the-scene-picture from the sets of the movie.

Read More
iocl