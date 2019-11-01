Casey Affleck
Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck to star in thriller 'Every Breath You Take'

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:31 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): 'Interstellar' star Casey Affleck has been roped in for an upcoming thrilling outing 'Every Breath You Take'.
The feature will see him sharing screen space with Sam Claflin, Michelle Monaghan and Veronica Ferres, reported Variety.
Affleck's upcoming starrer will follow a psychiatrist (played by him) who fails in his career when one of his patients takes her own life. Moreover, he will see his family torn apart after his deceased patient's surviving brother (Claflin) visits his home to meet his wife (Monaghan) and daughter.
The film is set to go on floors this month in Vancouver and will have filmmaker Christine Jeffs directing it and Richard B. Lewis producing with Ferres and Frank Buchs.
"I'm extremely pleased that the gifted Christine Jeffs and our world-class cast have come together to bring this amazing thriller to life, as it touches on themes of family, betrayal and redemption that are universal and resonate for all of us," Lewis said.
Affleck is a recipient of an Academy Award for the 2016 release 'Manchester by the Sea' and has also been nominated for 'The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford'.
Some of the actor's other work credits include the 'Ocean's' trilogy, 'Gone Baby Gone' and 'A Ghost Story'. (ANI)

