Catch a glimpse of Gerard Butler's 'Angel Has Fallen'

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): New poster of Gerard Butler's upcoming flick 'Angel Has Fallen' is here to leave you amused and wanting for more.

The film, which will once again see Butler as Secret Service agent Mike Banning, is set to hit the big screens on August 23, 2019, reported film critic Taran Adarsh.

"Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman... Third film in the OlympusHasFallen film series, following OlympusHasFallen and LondonHasFallen... AngelHasFallen to release in India on 23 Aug 2019... PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment release," he wrote on his twitter handle.

With 'Loyalty is under fire' written under the name of the flick, the poster features lead actor Gerard Butler with a gun in his hand, however, he looks stressed standing on a place which seems to had been under attack.

With a cloudy background, the poster also showcases actor Morgan Freeman standing at a distance and facing in other direction than Butler.

For the Ric Roman Waugh-directorial, the '300' star is joined by a cast that includes Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Nick Nolte, Danny Huston, Piper Perabo, and Tim Blake Nelson.

The flick follows Banning, who is framed for the attempted assassination of President Trumbull (Freeman) and must elude his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

'Angel Has Fallen' is the third flick in the action-packed trilogy, after 'Olympus Has Fallen' and 'London Has Fallen'.

While the first picture of the franchise grossed USD 170.3 million worldwide, the sequel managed to garner USD 205.9 million globally. (ANI)