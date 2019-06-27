Catch a glimpse of Nick Jonas' character in upcoming WWII film 'Midway'

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): Singer Nick Jonas will next appear in a Hollywood World War II film titled 'Midway'.

The upcoming movie comes from the director of 'Independence Day' and 'The Patriot', Roland Emmerich and stars Luke Evans, Darren Criss, Ed Skrein, Mandy Moore and Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano along with Jonas.

'Midway' is based on real-life events and follows the story of the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy during World War II.

The upcoming film releasing on November 8 brings to life the heroic tales of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts and bravery to fight against the odds.

Jonas who will be essaying the role of Bruno Gaido shared his look from the movie where he is seen dressed in a light blue shirt and a pair of denim. His pencil mustache reminds one of the old times.

"Introducing Bruno Gaido. The official Midway Movie trailer drops tomorrow and hits theaters November 8th!" Nick captioned.

Wife and actor Priyanka Chopra commented 'Woah.'



Jonas along with his brothers Kevin and Joe has made a huge comeback almost after a hiatus of ten years. The trio released their latest album 'Happiness Begins' earlier in June which topped the Billboard Artist 100 chart.

The sibling trio released their first bilingual track 'Ranaway' with Latin superstar Sebastian Yatra, Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha. (ANI)