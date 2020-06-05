Cate Blanchett suffers head injury during chainsaw accident while in lockdown

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): Australian actor Cate Blanchett has revealed a frightening medical scare she suffered while in quarantine at her home in England.

According to Fox News, the 51-year-old actor and mother of four joined Julia Gillard, the former Prime Minister of Australia, on her podcast last week, where she was asked about her time spent in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from helping out her children with their schoolwork following school closures, the 'Thor: Ragnarok' star revealed some details about the close call but stressed it wasn't as serious as it sounds.

Blanchett said on 'A Podcast of One's Own with Julia Gillard,' "I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday which sounds very, very exciting but it wasn't."

"Apart from the little nick to my head, we're fine," Blanchett assured the host without revealing exactly what she was doing with the mechanical tool.

"Be very careful with that chainsaw. You've got a very famous head," Gillard responded. "I don't think they will want to see any nicks taken out of it."

Blanchett said with a laugh: "I know I want to keep it on my shoulders!"

The Oscar-winning actor shared that she had taken the year off to help support her eldest son with his schoolwork. Now, however, she joked that she's "left with an 18-year-old who doesn't want really to have anything to do with me!"

The 'Oceans's 8' star said, like many others, life is "a little bit discombobulating" at the moment, but she knows that's a "high-class problem."

During the podcast, Blanchett also said that while playing teacher to her kids - she also transitioned to "being a kindergarten teacher" to her 5-year-old, and it has left her thinking about the importance of educators and what they should be getting paid.

The actor commended Finland in particular for paying its teachers "the same as lawyers and doctors." She said she hopes countries come out of the global pandemic with more appreciation and funds for teachers.

Blanchett said: "I have a huge respect for the teaching profession," adding that "I hope out of this that teachers' wages will be increased and their respect will be amplified by COVID-19." (ANI)

