Cate Blanchett to be honoured with Lifetime Cesar Award from French Film Academy

Washington [US], December 17 (ANI): Australian actor Cate Blanchett will be receiving French cinema's top honour, the Cesar d'Honneur, a lifetime achievement award, from the French Film Academy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the French academy on Friday said it had picked the two-time Oscar winner to be the 2022 Cesar d'Honneur winner.

Blanchett will receive the prize in Paris on February 25 as part of the 47th Cesar ceremony, France's equivalent to the Academy Awards. In a statement, the academy said the 2022 honoree had an "absolutely remarkable career and personality."



Blanchett is among the most successful and acclaimed actors of her generation. Since her international breakthrough as the titular Queen in Shekhar Kapur's 'Elizabeth' (1998), a role that earned her a best actress nomination at the Oscars, as well as best actress, wins at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, Blanchett has been a force on the global cinema scene.

Alongside her two Oscar-winning performances, in 2005, in the best supporting actress category for playing Katharine Hepburn in Martin Scorsese's 'Aviator' and for best actress in 2014 for Woody Allen's 'Blue Jasmine', Blanchett has collected a trophy case of awards and nominations.

She famously donned elf ears to appear as Galadriel in Peter Jackson's 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy, and last year won an Emmy for outstanding lead actors in a limited series or movie for her portrayal of anti-feminist activist Phyllis Schlafly in 'Mrs America'.

Most recently, Blanchett could be seen alongside Bradley Cooper and Toni Collette in Guillermo del Toro's awards season contender 'Nightmare Alley'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, previous Cesar d'Honneur winners have included Robert Redford, Penelope Cruz, George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn and Kate Winslet. (ANI)

