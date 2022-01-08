Cate Blanchett to produce, star in Pedro Almodovar's first English-language feature

Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett is all set to produce and star in 'A Manual for Cleaning Women', the first English-language feature from Oscar-winning Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar.

Deadline has confirmed that the movie is currently in the early stages of development.



'A Manual for Cleaning Women' is based on Lucia Berlin's 43-part collection of short stories, examining the lives of women working a wide variety of demanding jobs.

Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini will produce the movie for Dirty Films, with Almodovar for El Deseo, and Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer for New Republic Pictures.

The movie is Almodovar's follow-up to 'Parallel Mothers', the Sony Pictures Classic drama starring Penelope Cruz about two mothers who give birth the same day, and the English-language short 'The Human Voice' starring Tilda Swinton. (ANI)

