Catherine Zeta-Jones remembers her Oscar performances

Washington [US], April 25 (ANI): Welsh actor Catherine Zeta-Jones recently expressed her views about the 93rd Academy Awards, which is being held virtually amid the pandemic. Despite the quarantine and scaled-back festivities, the actor thinks the 2021's broadcast will be 'a milestone'.

According to Variety, the 51-year-old multi-nominated actor has not only taken home the Oscar gold but performed for millions on the Dolby stage, twice... once while pregnant. The actor relived her previous Oscar performance in an interview with the outlet and said, "I was pregnant but not just oh you can barely notice. I had my child ten days after the Oscars."

Singing the original song penned for the 2003 best picture winner 'Chicago' with castmate Queen Latifah, Zeta-Jones had one thought while rising out of the trap door and preparing to sing, "Why am I singing for a billion people right now?"

The actor quipped so that she should have been lounging and eating chocolate it's a good thing she appeared because she also took home the Academy Award for supporting actress for her portrayal of death row dynamo, Velma Kelly.

Ahead of this year's Academy Awards, Zeta-Jones talked about her performances throughout the years at the Oscars and what the annual Hollywood tradition means to her and her family.

The 'Chicago' star looked back at that 2003 duet with nostalgia and bewilderment.

Ten years later, she would reprise her iconic Kelly again for a celebratory performance of the musical's iconic hit 'All That Jazz,' which has become a sort of theme song for her.

When asked if she hesitant to revive the jazz hands so many years later?

'The Mask of Zorro' star said, "Of course I was nervous. I'm nervous walking down the red carpet at the Oscars let alone getting up on stage and doing a number ten years later when I haven't touched my toes or put on my dancing shoes and had a baby again!"



Zeta-Jones shared that the Oscars is more than just an awards show; it's a meaningful Hollywood tradition for her.

"I love the history of it all. I love the fact that we can sit back and applaud our peers and acknowledge the work done that year across the board costumes, acting, cinematography. Our industry, it takes a village," she told Variety.

Zeta-Jones also said that she never makes dinner plans on the night of the Academy Awards.

"It never gets old for me to tune in in my pyjamas and watch it with my popcorn and make my predictions on who's gonna win. And it never gets old for me to walk down a red carpet," she said.

In an unprecedented year, the actor stressed the importance of the escapism that Hollywood has provided throughout the pandemic.

"When those lights go down, we can be taken into another world," shared the actor. (ANI)







