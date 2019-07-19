'Cats' trailer: Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, all trying for new life

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): After releasing a behind-the-scenes first look of 'Cats', the makers of the film have finally unveiled the trailer featuring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, all as cats!

The upcoming cat musical film is based on T.S. Eliot's 'Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats' which follows the story of the Jellicle cats.

The trailer features a number of cats who are eyeing their group leader, Old Deuteronomy to select them and send to travel to Heaveside layer where they will have a new life. Each and every cat is trying to start afresh, a new life.

Rebel Wilson, who is loved for her comic roles, is once again seen stealing the limelight with her comic timing.

The official Twitter handle of the upcoming musical posted the trailer, writing, "This Christmas, you will believe."



'Cats' also comes as the first big-screen movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical which won 6 Tony awards.

Fans will get to see a star-studded cast including big names like Judi Dench (Old Deuteronomy), Rebel Wilson (Jennyanydots), Steven McRae (Skimbleshanks), Ian McKellen (Gus), Jason Derulo (Rum Tum Tugger) and Idris Elba (Macavity).

Hudson is seen playing the role of Grizabella, a former "glamour cat" and Swift is seen as Bombalurina.

The upcoming film has Steven Spielberg, Webber and Angela Morrison as the executive producers and will be produced by Working Title Films in collaboration with Monumental Pictures and the Really Useful Group.

The film directed by Oscar-winner Tom Hooper is scheduled for a December 20 release. (ANI)