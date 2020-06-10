Celebs criticize JK Rowling's comments about transgender people

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Several celebrities have criticised "Harry Potter" author J.K Rowling for her controversial tweets about gender identity.

The author is also facing criticism for a tweet wherein she shared an article titled: "Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19- world for people who menstruate."

Rowling mocked the use of the phrase 'people who menstruate', saying: "'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

The author faced backlash for her comments after which she, subsequently, in a series of tweets, defended her comments.

"If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth," she said.

"The idea that women like me, who've been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they're vulnerable in the same way as women - ie, to male violence - 'hate' trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences - is a nonsense."

Rowling said she respects every trans person's right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. "I'd march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it's hateful to say so," she said.

Since the twitter thread sparked outrage, several celebrities have come forward to speak out against Rowling, reported Fox News.

"Trans women are women. Trans Black people & trans non-Black people are discriminated against every single day. They're dying. We're fighting for Black people & trans people and you're doing this?" tweeted "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness.

According to Fox News report, "Matilda" actress Mara Wilson took issue with Rowling acting confused by the criticism against her writing: "How did she manage to have a victim complex about all of this?" (ANI)

