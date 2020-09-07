Chadwick Boseman's wife, 'Black Panther' co-stars attend private memorial

Washington [US], September 7 (ANI): Chadwick Boseman's family and friends paid their respects to the late 'Black Panther' actor over the weekend, less than two weeks after the actor succumbed to his battle with colon cancer.

According to Page Six, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, and Winston Duke attended an outdoor memorial in Malibu, California for their 'Black Panther' co-star, along with Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, as per the photos published by The Sun.

A floral arrangement was seen next to a framed photo of Boseman, and music from a hang drum was also part of the service, per the photographs.

Boseman died in late August following a private four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old.

Page Six reported that the star's representative said in a statement. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From 'Marshall' to 'Da 5 Bloods,' August Wilson's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,' and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

Countless Hollywood tributes have poured in, in the wake of Boseman's death-- including a touching note from Jordan, last week.



"I've been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug...everything. I wish we had more time," he posted to Instagram.(ANI)

