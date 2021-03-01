Chadwick Boseman's wife tears up as actor wins posthumous Golden Globe

Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): As American actor Chadwick Boseman picked up a posthumous Golden Globe award, his wife Simone Ledward Boseman got teary-eyed and gave an emotional speech on behalf of the late actor.

Boseman bagged the Golden Globe award in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama category. Boseman won the accolade for his portrayal of Levee Green in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. The George C Wolfe directorial marked Boseman's final film role.

With this award win, Boseman became just the second posthumous winner in the category's history.

"He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you, 'You can,' that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history," Variety quoted Ledward Boseman as saying.

"I don't have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA, for this opportunity to do exactly that. And, honey, you keep 'em coming. Thank you," she added.



Boseman had passed away on August 18, 2020, of cancer at the age of 43. The actor had become a household name with his performance in the Marvel box-office blockbuster 'Black Panther'.

The American actor also recently appeared in Spike Lee's 'Da Five Bloods' and this particular role has gained quite a bit of attraction, generating Oscar buzz for the late actor.

Boseman hadn't revealed his cancer diagnosis throughout the four-year-long battle and continued working throughout. It was later revealed by his team only after his demise.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey co-hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler co-hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively. (ANI)

