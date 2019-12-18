Chanel Iman welcomes daughter Cassie Snow with new Instagram account

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 18 (ANI): Fashion model Chanel Iman's Christmas present arrived early this year in the form of Cassie Snow, her second daughter.

The Victoria's Secret Angel gave birth on Tuesday and shared the good news on Instagram by posting a cute family picture with her husband, her one-year-old daughter Cali Clay and the newest member of their family.



"Our Christmas gift came early. Cassie Snow Shepard 12*17*19" she captioned the post.

The model shared another picture of her with her two daughters and introduced Cassie's Instagram account.

The two pictures were later shared on the newborn's Instagram account as well.

Cassie's elder sister Cali was born in August 2018 and has an Instagram account of her own too.

Earlier on December 2, the model and her husband Sterling Shepard revealed they would soon to be blessed with another baby girl. (ANI)