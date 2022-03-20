Chaney Jones says she does not look like Kim Kardashian

Washington [US], March 20 (ANI): While several social media users compare Kanye West's latest flame Chaney Jones' resemblance to his ex Kim Kardashian, Jones begs to differ.

When asked by TMZ if she sees a similarity between herself and Kim, the model responded, "No not really."

She added that the topic of Ye's estranged wife--with whom he shares four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2--does not come up in their conservations.

"We don't speak about her," she said of Kim.



As per E! News, following his split from Julia Fox, last month, Kanye has been spotted out several times with Chaney. The 24-year-old first made onlookers do a double-take when she was seen partying alongside the rapper wearing a black catsuit. Eagle eye fans were quick to point out that the look resembled the outfit that Kim rocked at the 2021 People's Choice Awards back in December.

Most recently the pair were photographed looking cosy while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers' game on Friday, March 11.

"Ye is having fun with Chaney," a source close to Kanye told E! News earlier this month. "They have been spending a lot of time together in the last two weeks and he likes her company. She travels with him and they are having a good time."

However, the insider noted that there "isn't a label" for the pair yet and added that Kanye isn't "dating anyone exclusively." The rapper has publicly pleaded to reunite with the SKIMS mogul--who declared legally single on March 2--and continually voices his disapproval of her relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

"He likes to have a distraction," the source added. "And would drop anything for Kim if he had the chance." (ANI)

