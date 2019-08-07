Channing Tatum takes break from social media to be in 'real world'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Actor Channing Tatum is taking a social media hiatus to spark creativity again and get inspired by the "real world".

The 39-year-old actor announced that he is taking a step back from all social media platforms in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Tatum explained how his life online has been negatively affecting his creativity.

"I'm gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute. I've been trying to get inspired and create again. And to be honest I don't really feel, or at least I haven't felt very creative on social in the last couple years now," he wrote.

He continued, "I'm gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone. I'll probably come back at some point. But if I do I want to have a direction or a clear point of view of why I'm on here and what I'm putting out there. Love ya! See ya after a while!"



Since he posted the message, it has garnered more than 100,000 likes and comments from fans praising him. "You're not alone in that feeling... take care," one fan wrote. "We all need to do this. See you on the flipside! You've inspired me," another agreed.

Tatum is not the only actor to take a break from social media. Stars like Ariana Grande, Iggy Azalea, Demi Lovato and Ed Sheeran have all taken breaks in recent years for their own reasons.

The actor's statement comes months after he started stepping out publicly with new girlfriend Jessie J. The two were first linked in October, last year after Tatum and his ex Jenna Dewan announced their separation in April 2018.

Although they had been linked for months, Tatum and Jessie J didn't make their romance public until March when they were photographed together for the first time walking hand-in-hand in London.

Since then, the couple has publicised their relationship on social media. On July 2, the singer shared a series of black and white photos of herself and Tatum cuddling up during a date night. (ANI)

