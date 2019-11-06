Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum to co-direct his upcoming feature 'Dog'

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:57 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): 'Step Up' actor Channing Tatum has taken on a new project to co-direct, produce, write and star in an upcoming feature 'Dog'.
The road-trip comedy which will see Tatum in four responsibilities is centred on a former Army Ranger and his Belgian Malinois dog Lulu.
With the upcoming feature, Tatum will make his directorial debut with producing partner Reid Carolin. They are set to helm a script they wrote with Brett Rodriguez.
Needless to say, the 39-year old will essay the former Army Ranger Briggs, who is journeying down the Pacific Coast with his canine Lulu. The two have embarked on a trip to attend Briggs' best friend's -- and Lulu's former handler's -- funeral.
It is set to go on floors in the spring and is being bankrolled by Tatum and Carolin's Free Association and Gregory Jacobs.
The news comes almost three months after Tatum announced that he is taking a break from social media to "get inspired and create again."
In a post shared on Instagram in early August, the actor admitted that he hadn't been or felt "very creative on social media in the last couple of years."
Some of Tatum's work credits include the 'Step Up' films, 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle', 'The Lego Batman Movie', among others. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:57 IST

My first love, he was the best: Kristen Stewart on relationship...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): There's no doubt that Bella and Edward did share amazing chemistry in the vampire feature franchise 'Twilight', and as Kristen Stewart revisited her time with co-actor and ex Robert Pattinson, she revealed that their off-screen love wasn't fake and just as real as o

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 09:48 IST

Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell may join Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Actor Andy Serkis may join Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman' to play Bruce Wayne's trustworthy butler - Alfred.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 09:31 IST

'Brother who always has my back': Priyanka wishes Kevin Jonas on birthday

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): As the eldest Jonas - Kevin - turned 32 on Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra along with husband Nick and Joe wished the "older bro" in the most playful way!

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 08:43 IST

Jennifer Aniston shares her 'Jen in Black' avatar!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): It's not even a month to her Instagram debut, but 'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston sure knows how to cheer up her online fans!

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 05:55 IST

Kim, Kanye buy new property in California

California [US], Nov 06 (ANI): Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have purchased another home in California's Hidden Hills, next to their USD 60 million mansions.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:11 IST

Anushka Sharma extends birthday wishes to her "true love"

New Delhi (India), Nov 5 (ANI): Anushka Sharma, who is spending romantic time with her husband Virat Kohli on rocky mountains, penned a note for her "true love" while extending out her wishes to the ace cricketer.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:49 IST

Alec Baldwin sues man who accused actor of punching him during...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): American actor Alec Baldwin is taking legal action against a man who accused the star of punching him during a dispute over a Manhattan parking spot last year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:39 IST

I have endured prolific controlling by Jim: Meghan King Edmonds

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): Television star Meghan King Edmonds who has been making headlines in the past few days because of her split with husband Jim, explained her side of the story in an exclusive interview.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:36 IST

Camila Cabello opens up about her feelings for Shawn Mendes in new song

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello opened up about her first date with Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes in San Francisco at an event in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:07 IST

Here's how Ayushmann Khutrrana fulfilled his college dream in Varanasi

New Delhi (India), Nov 5 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana ticked off a wish from his bucket-list last night in Varanasi. The actor performed the Ganga Aarti, a dream which he has been harbouring since his college days.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:57 IST

Mel Gibson, Frank Grillo to feature in action thriller 'Leo from Toledo'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): American actor Mel Gibson and Frank Grillo are set to star in Joe Carnahan directorial action-thriller 'Leo From Toledo'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:42 IST

Kate Beckinsale and Len Wiseman call it quits after 4 years split

Washington DC [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): After seperating in 2015, British actor Kate Beckinsale and American director Len Wiseman have finally headed for divorce.

Read More
iocl