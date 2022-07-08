Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio to reprise their 'Daredevil' roles for Marvel's new series 'Echo'

Washington [US], July 8 (ANI): Seems like some devilish plans have been kept in store by Marvel for 'Echo', the Studios' upcoming Disney Plus series currently filming in Atlanta.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, who portrayed classic Marvel Comics characters Daredevil and The Kingpin, respectively, have joined the series, which stars Hawkeye breakout Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

This move is the latest sign of Marvel Studios' efforts to weave in popular characters from Netflix's now-defunct Marvel shows such as 'Daredevil' into the fold.

Meanwhile, as per the studio, the show follows Maya Lopez (Alaqua), as her life in New York as a gang leader catches up with her and she returns to her hometown to reconnect with her Native American roots. She already has tangled with Kingpin in a fight in the 'Hawkeye' finale after learning he was responsible for the death of her beloved uncle, William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon).

McClarnon reprises his role, with other cast members including Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning and Graham Greene. Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie direct episodes with Marion Dayre serving as head writer. The series is expected to bow in 2023.



The Hollywood Reporter has reported that sources suggest 'Echo' will include a plotline in which Daredevil, whose alter ego is blind attorney Matt Murdoch, is searching out a former ally.

The role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil was played by Cox in three seasons of 'Daredevil' from 2015-18, as well as the 2017 team-up series 'The Defenders', while D'Onofrio played arch enemy Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Daredevil's first and third seasons.

Cox's time as Daredevil was cut short when Netflix, which had a pact with Disney to produce Marvel projects, canceled 'Daredevil' in 2018 as Disney prepared to launch its own competitor streaming service, Disney Plus.

The actor had put Murdock behind him, but in June 2020 he received a call from Marvel boss Kevin Feige asking if he'd be interested in returning. By December 2021, audiences saw that secret conversation bear fruit when Murdock had a one-scene cameo in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' as Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) attorney.

In the months since, Disney Plus has moved 'Daredevil' and other Netflix shows to the service and has also ordered a new 'Daredevil' series, which would technically be its fourth season, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

