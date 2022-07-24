Charlie Cox's Daredevil to return in new Disney Plus series 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Hollywood actor Charlie Cox's iteration of Daredevil is officially returning as 'Daredevil: Born Again', a new series coming to Disney+ with an 18-episode first season in 2024.

According to Deadline, Cox will be joined on the show by Vincent D'Onofrio, who reprised his role in recent Marvel series as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

The announcement of Daredevil's return was made Saturday at Comic-Con's Hall H by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. This new series centered on Cox's character had been awaited by die-hard fans since Netflix's 'Daredevil' was canceled in 2018 after three seasons.



Rumors about a Daredevil series revival started following the appearance of Daredevil (Cox) in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and main antagonist Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) in the Disney+ series 'Hawkeye'.

Daredevil is an attorney by day and crimefighter by night otherwise known by the name Matt Murdock. Cox will additionally reprise the role as part of the cast of Disney+'s upcoming series 'Echo', slated for next year, while voicing him in the new animated series 'Spider-Man: Freshman Year'.

He has also made an appearance as Daredevil in a 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' trailer unveiled on Saturday in San Diego, though his casting in that show hadn't previously been announced, as per Deadline. (ANI)

