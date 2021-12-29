Charlie Hunnam, Mel Gibson to star in action-comedy 'Last Looks' set for February release

Washington [US], December 28 (ANI): An action-comedy titled 'Last Looks' starring actors Charlie Hunnam and Mel Gibson has been slated for a February release in theatres and on VOD.

According to Deadline, the project was originally named 'Waldo' after the lead character in Howard Michael Gould's LA detective novel series on which the film is based.

Morena Baccarin, Rupert Friend, Dominic Monaghan, Lucy Fry and Cliff 'Method Man' Smith also star in the movie, directed by Tim Kirkby. RLJE Films has acquired the North American rights for the project.



Adapted by Gould and named after the first book in his three-book series, 'Last Looks' introduces to the big screen Charlie Waldo (Hunnam), an ex-LAPD superstar who left the force and now lives a life of simplicity and solitude deep in the woods.

Alistair Pinch (Gibson) is an eccentric actor who spends his days drunk on the set of his TV show. When Pinch's wife is found dead, he is the prime suspect and Waldo is convinced to come out of retirement to investigate what happened.

The case finds Waldo contending with gangsters, Hollywood executives and preschool teachers, all in pursuit of clearing Pinch's name, or confirming his guilt.

As per Deadline, the film, from Romulus Entertainment, was produced by Brad Feinstein, Andrew Lazar, Steven Shainberg and Christina Weiss Lurie. RLJE Films' Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward negotiated the deal with Romulus' Feinstein on behalf of the filmmakers. (ANI)

