Charlie Matthau to develop Hillary Manton Lodge novel 'Jane Of Austin' as TV Series

Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): Filmmaker Charlie Matthau is all set to develop a TV series based on Hillary Manton Lodge novel 'Jane of Austin: A Novel of Sweet Tea and Sensibility.'



Deadline reported that 'Jane of Austin' is a reworking of 'Sense and Sensibility', but set in modern Austin, Texas.

'Jane of Austin: A Novel of Sweet Tea and Sensibility' follows the story of sisters Jane (19) and Celia (28) who find themselves forced out of their San Francisco tea shop just a few years after their father's business scandal shatters their lives.

A search for a writer for the TV series is underway, as per Deadline. (ANI)

