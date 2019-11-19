'Charlie's Angels': Director Elizabeth Banks blames sexism for box office crash

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): American director Elizabeth Banks whose 'Charlie's Angels' reboot failed to create a mark at the box office opening weekend has attributed the crash to a form of sexism from a male-dominated audience.

According to the director, the main reason behind the failure was that men "don't go see women do action movies."

The film lost its wings over the weekend, minting just USD 8.6 million while the racing drama 'Ford v Ferarri' topped the box office with a USD 31 million debut and the war film 'Midway' came in second earning USD 8.75 million, according to Box Office Mojo, reported Fox News.

Banks -- who wrote, produced, directed, and starred as Bosley in the reboot -- hinted to the Herald Sun prior to the film's release that a form of sexism from a male-dominated audience may be to blame for its current lack of financial success, as cited by Fox News.

"Look, people have to buy tickets for this movie too. This movie has to make money," Banks told the Sun. "If this movie doesn't make money it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men don't go see women do action movies," as cited by Fox News.

The 'Hunger Games' star seemed to dismiss the box office success of 'Captain Marvel,' the Brie Larson-led Marvel film that earned USD 1.1 billion worldwide earlier this year, as well as 'Wonder Woman,' which grossed USD 821 million in 2017, because they belonged to a "male genre."

"They'll go and see a comic book movie with Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel because that's a male genre," Banks explained.

"So even though those are movies about women, they put them in the context of feeding the larger comic book world, so it's all about, yes, you're watching a Wonder Woman movie but we're setting up three other characters or we're setting up 'Justice League.'"

"By the way, I'm happy for those characters to have box office success, but we need more women's voices supported with money because that's the power. The power is in the money." (ANI)

