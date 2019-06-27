'Charlie's Angels' trailer: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska team up to fight against crime

Washington D.C.[USA], June 27 (ANI): The Angels are back! The trailer of the highly-anticipated film 'Charlie's Angels' starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska is finally here and it is everything. The trailer has all the elements - thrill, drama, action-packed scenes and humour to keep the moviegoers glued to the screens.

The film's director Elizabeth Banks shared the intriguing trailer on her Twitter handle, writing, "The official Charlies Angels trailer right here, right now. See you in November."



'Charlie's Angel's is a continuation of the iconic franchise directed by Banks. The three actors team up to fight against crime worldwide in the upcoming action flick.

Stewart, who has done plenty of butt-kicking in the 'Twilight' and 'Snow White' film series, proves herself as an action star in the trailer by the leading the pack of women.

In the new trailer, the set-up is familiar to the old one: three skilled women take on action-packed missions with style, savvy, and some heavy artillery!

The action-packed trailer sees a new generation of women -- Stewart, Scott, and Balinska working for the mysterious Charles Townsend. The first line of the trailer sets the tone perfectly.

"I think women can do anything," Stewart's character Sabina Wilson tells a wealthy businessman, who responds, "Just because they can doesn't mean they should."

"But I have so many talents," she says before unleashing a set of killer moves to take him down.

And that's just the beginning of the women in action, with lots of explosions and fight scenes throughout, not to forget, a high-stakes skydive involving Stewart, Scott, and Balinska as the three Angels.

The women are led by mentors, all of whom call themselves Bosley. A few moments into the 2 minutes 53 seconds trailer, Charlie's top-secret agency has gone global, and teams of Angels are guided by multiple Bosleys taking on dangerous missions.

"We exist because traditional law enforcement can't keep up," Banks, who plays one of the many Bosleys, explains the dynamic trio about the missions.

The brave, intelligent and highly trained trio is tasked with taking care of problems that come with the worldwide expansion of his security and investigative agency.

'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' fame Noah Centineo is also shown in the trailer.

Going by the trailer, it is filled with power-packed action scenes and surely doesn't disappoint!

However, Stewart, Scott, and Balinska aren't the only powerhouses featured in the film. The trailer also includes a new single by singers Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey. The artists teased the collaboration via social media on Wednesday.

"Boy, don't call me angel, you ain't got me right," sings Grande, in what could be the song's chorus, which plays over the second half of the trailer.

"I don't like that, boy. Keep your pretty mouth shut," Cyrus sings in another line from the track, over footage that introduces audiences to Stewart's character Sabina, along with fellow Angels played by Balinska and Scott.

For the unversed, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu starred in the 2000 movie 'Charlie's Angels' and the 2003 sequel 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle'. The first film came out almost 20 years after the original TV show ended, which starred Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson, reported E! News.

'Charlie's Angels', based on the TV series, is the third installment in the film franchise. The reboot also stars Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin and Patrick Stewart. The film is slated to release on November 15, this year. (ANI)