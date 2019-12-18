Charlize Theron details how her mother shot her father in 'self-defense'

Washington DC (USA), Dec 18 (ANI): Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron recently opened up her "incredibly unhealthy" family during childhood and the moment when her mother shot and killed her father in an act of self defense.

In a recent radio interview, she spoke about her late father whom she remembered as an "alcohol addict" and a "very sick man", reported Fox News.

She recalled the 1991 night when her father came home drunk with a gun and attempted to push through the door.

"On other side of the door we (Theron and her mother) both were leaning against the door from the inside to have him not be able to push through. He took a step back and just shot through the door three times," Theron told People magazine, cited Fox News.

"None of those bullets ever hit us, which is just a miracle. But in self-defense, she ended the threat," she explained.

Theron said that the only way she knew her father was as an alchoholic. "It was a pretty hopeless situation. Our family was just kind of stuck in it," she revealed.

The actress-producer also admitted that she is not ashamed to express her life experiences.

"I do think that the more we talk about these things, the more we realize we are not alone in any of it," the 'Monster' actress said. (ANI)

