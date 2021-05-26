Charlize Theron, Niki Caro team up for Netflix's big-wave surfing drama

Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Charlize Theron and award-winning filmmaker Niki Caro have teamed up for a film about 'women's fight for equality in big-wave surfing' for Netflix.

Variety reported that the film will be based on an old Daniel Duane's New York Times Magazine article, 'The Fight For Gender Equality In One of the Most Dangerous Sports on Earth', and the four pro women surfers- Bianca Valenti, Andrea Moller, Paige Alms, Keala Kennelly, who are fighting for the right to compete in big-wave contests.

The four ladies structure an incredible bond as they surf risky spots including California's Maverick's and Maui's Jaws while fighting for their rights to join the male-dominated competitions.



Caro will don the director's hat and will also executive produce the film from a screenplay adapted by Becky Johnston.

Theron, AJ Dix and Beth Kono for Denver and Delilah will also serve as executive producers for the feature film, according to Variety.

Apart from this film, Caro is also helming action thriller 'The Mother'- an adaptation of the Isabella Maldonado novel 'The Cipher'. 'The Mother' will star Jennifer Lopez in the lead role.

Whereas, Theron who produced various drama series in addition to acting in several films as a lead, will be seen next in Netflix's 'Atomic Blonde 2', sequel to the 2017 action-thriller film of same. (ANI)

