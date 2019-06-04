Charlize Theron to be conferred with American Cinematheque Award

Washington DC [USA], Jun 4 (ANI): The Oscar-winning actress, Charlize Theron has been selected for the 2019 American Cinematheque Award.

The award will be presented on November 8 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif, Variety reported.

"The American Cinematheque is extremely pleased to honour Charlize Theron as the 33rd recipient of the American Cinematheque Award at our celebration this year," said American Cinematheque chairman Rick Nicita.

"Charlize Theron is making a significant contribution to the art of motion pictures while breaking through outmoded limitations on what an actress and producer can do."

"She won the Academy Award for transforming herself unrecognizably into a serial killer in 'Monster' and she earned another Oscar nomination for 'North Country,'" Nicita added.

Nicita further said that Theron has shown her fierce physicality in acclaimed action films like 'Mad Max: Fury Road' and 'Atomic Blonde.'

"She gave us portraits of troubled women in Golden Globe-nominated performances in 'Young Adult' and 'Tully.' She made an immediate and strong impression from the beginning in acclaimed as 'The Cider House Rules,'" she said.

Theron was the unanimous choice of the Cinematheque Board of Directors selection committee (ANI)

