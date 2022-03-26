Charlotte Ritchie joins cast of Netflix's 'You' season 4

Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): Actor Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg has a new love interest. Netflix's 'You' has cast 'Ghosts' star Charlotte Ritchie as its new female lead opposite Badgley for the upcoming season four.

As per Deadline, Ritchie will play Kate, an art gallery director who is described as fearsomely smart, independent, suspicious, and who misses nothing, making her the perfect foil for Joe.

Here's the official character description: "She is fiercely loyal to her friends, a brick wall to everyone else. The daughter of a chaotic, bohemian single mother, Kate worked hard to create the life she now leads. She's an art gallery director whose job means managing tempestuous artists. Kate tends to be the adult in the room and has embraced the moniker of 'icy bitch'. She's especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists. Kate prefers 'arrangements' to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centred partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe, an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems."

Ritchie is the second major 'You' cast addition for the next season, joining fellow new series regular Lukas Gage.

The show's season four began production three days back. The series' official Twitter handle shared a set photo showing a clapperboard that has blood dripping from the title.

The tweet read, "feeling YOU-4-ic. YOU Season 4 is now in production."

'You', based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name, revolves around the question, "What would you do for love?"



The show features Badgely as Joe, a man with a dark past and a deep love for books and literature. The series also captures his twisted perspective on romance and how he becomes obsessed with the women who come into his life.

Netflix announced the season 4 renewal of 'You' in October 2021, just days ahead of the show's highly-anticipated third season.

The hit drama's second and third seasons starred Badgley and Victoria Pedretti in the lead roles. In the third season, Joe (Badgley) and Love Quinn (Pedretti) were married and raising their son in a Northern California suburb filled with a unique set of neighbours.

Season 4 of the thriller series will likely pick up with Joe in Paris, France, after having escaped his last devastation. He has abandoned his son, believing that's what's best for him, and he'll likely search for his season 3 romantic interest, Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle).

Netflix is yet to announce the official release date for the upcoming season of 'You'.

Coming back to Ritchie, she previously starred in the Netflix series 'Feel Good' opposite Mae Martin. She is also known for starring in the BBC comedy series 'Ghosts', which was recently remade into a CBS series of the same name, as well as the hit drama series 'Call the Midwife'.

Most recently, she wrapped filming on Season 7 of 'Grantchester' as well as the film 'Wonka' starring Timothee Chalamet. (ANI)

