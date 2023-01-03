Check out Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz's 'cheeky' snaps from New Year diaries

Washington [US], January 3 (ANI): American-German model and TV show host Heidi Klum is kicking the year off by hitting the slopes.

On Sunday, the 'America's Got Talent' judge took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of herself sledding. "Lets [sic] go 2023," she captioned the snowy video. In another post, Klum is seen walking atop a mountain. "Breathing in the new year," she wrote.

To ring in the New Year, Klum also posted a cheeky snap of herself and her husband Tom Kaulitz relaxing in a hot tub.

"YES," Klum captioned the picture of herself and Kaulitz.

The photo depicts the couple kissing with Kaulitz's hand resting on Klum's butt. Kaulitz wore swim trunks, while Klum wore a red swimsuit and a festive hat.

According to Fox News, a US-based news outlet, in between her New Year's holiday posts, Klum made sure to mention that 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars' will return on Monday.

In an interview with Fox News Digital earlier this year, Klum discussed her tenure as a judge on "America's Got Talent" and how her judging approach has evolved since she initially joined the program. "For me being there, I want to have fun. I want to have fun, I want to be entertained, I want to be blown away, but I want to have a good time. I want good vibes from the people," Klum said.

"Maybe I was harsher before, I don't know," Klum admitted. "I feel like maybe I've gotten nicer over the years, or maybe they have just gotten much better. Maybe that's why I'm so much nicer because I don't have to be so mean. I don't think I was ever mean to be honest with you."

Klum acknowledges that she was harsher in her earlier seasons on the show, while not believing she could ever be construed as nasty. She debuted on the program in 2013 for season 8, continued through season 13, took a vacation for two seasons, and then made a comeback in season 15. (ANI)