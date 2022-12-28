Check out how 'Days of Our Lives' honoured Jennifer Aniston's late father on his final episode

Washington [US], December 28 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston's late father John Aniston truly sailed off into the sunset during his final episode of "Days of Our Lives" on Monday.

According to Fox News, a US-based news outlet, the Christmas-themed Peacock episode ended with a montage of fond memories from Aniston's tenure on the programme, followed by a shot of his Viktor Kiriakis character on his yacht. The screen then read, "In loving memory of John Anthony Aniston 1933-2022. Good night, Sweet Prince; and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest..."

Aniston has starred in a number of films and television productions, including "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" and "The West Wing," in addition to his decades-long run on the soap opera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)



In addition to some previous scenes paying tribute to him, the "Days of Our Lives" episode contained fresh video of the actor that he had shot just before passing away. Several videos of the cast members paying tribute to Aniston were posted on the show's Twitter account.

Deirdre Hall, who plays Marlena Evans on the show, said, "We all remember him sitting in the makeup room with a fresh new joke every single day. I can still here him saying, 'Hey Dee, did you hear the one about?' It's gonna be a lot quieter now, but what I know for sure is, heaven just got a lot more fun."

Deidre Hall and the #Days family pay tribute to John Aniston. John's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis is streaming now on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/O9EmqDjSV3 — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 26, 2022



As per a report by Fox News, Aniston was married twice, having a child from each relationship. In addition to Jennifer, the actor leaves behind his son Alexander with his wife Sherry Rooney. His first wife, Nancy Dow died in 2016. (ANI)